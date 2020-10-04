Balochistan beats Southern Punjab with 16 runs in National T-20 match

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Khushdil Shah and Shan Masood's aggressive batting also could not get victory for Southern Punjab as Balochistan beat Southern Punjab with 16 runs during a match of National T20 Cup First XI tournament played at the Multan cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

In chase of Balochistan's 231 runs target, Southern Punjab team could score 214 runs for loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Southern Punjab middle order batsman Khushdil Shah and captain Shan Masood played very well and made 103 runs partnership after loosing first two wickets on 47 collective score.

Khushdil Shah scored 72 runs on 34 balls while Shan Masood made 72 runs on 42 deliveries.

Hussnain Talat and Bilawal Bhatti made 14 runs each. No other batsman of South Punjab could not succeed in match finish despite excellent batting of two left-arm batsmen.

Akif Javed took three wickets while Ammad Butt, Kashif Bhatti and Umar Gul bagged one wicket each.

Earlier, Balochistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Opener Imam- ul-Haq gave good start to the team as he run out after making 94 runs on 54 balls with ten fours and four sixes. He made 97 and 80 runs partnership respectively with captain Haris Sohail and wicket keeper batsman Bismillah Khan.

Haris Sohail scored 53 runs on 27 balls while Bismillah Khan made 39 runs.

Balochistan made 230 runs for loss of four wickets in fixed 20 overs with quick 22 runs not out by Ammad Butt on seven balls.

Hussnain Talat, Muhammad Irfan and Rahat Ali from Southern Punjab took one wicket each.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq was declared man of the match.

The second match of the day was being played between Sindh and Northern teams till filing the story.

The Northern team was playing first after Sindh won the toss and elected to field first.

APP /sak1945 hrs