Balochistan Boxer Mohammad Wasim Receives Heroic Welcome
Muhammad Rameez Published October 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Balochistan boxer Mohammad Wasim receives heroic welcome after a triumphant victory in Georgia, Balochistan boxer Mohammad Wasim received a heroic welcome on his arrival here at Quetta Airport on Wednesday.
Mohammad Wasim, had defeated Georgia’s boxer, Jaba in a ranking fight contested in Malta on October 04. Balochistan sports Advisor Meena Majeed, Secretary Sports Tariq Qamar, DG Sport Yasir Khan Bazai were prominent among others who received the international athlete.
“After Shahzaib Rind, Minister said Mohammad Wasim is the second athlete from Balochistan who brought Pakistan in limelight.
She hailed the talent in Balochistan as saying there is great potential in the youth of the province. Government is committed to support the youth of the province who are ambitious to play for Pakistan.
Mohammad Wasim while talking to media thanked Balochistan government for providing him warmed welcome upon his return. “With government and nation support, I would bring world title to Pakistan, he vowed.
