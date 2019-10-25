UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Fined For Slow Over-rate

Fri 25th October 2019



Balochistan have been fined PKR25,000 for a minimum over rate offence during their National T20 Cup final against Northern at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Wednesday

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th October, 2019) Balochistan have been fined PKR25,000 for a minimum over rate offence during their National T20 Cup final against Northern at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Wednesday.

The Haris Sohail-led side was found to be two overs short of their target against Northern.

Haris was charged for the violation of article 4.2 of Appendix 2 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel by the on-field umpires Ahmed Shahab and Asif Yaqoob.

Haris pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Mohammad Javed.

