UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Fined For Slow Over-rate

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:48 PM

Balochistan fined for slow over-rate

Balochistan have been fined Rs 25,000 for a minimum over rate offence during their National T20 Cup final against Northern at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ):Balochistan have been fined Rs 25,000 for a minimum over rate offence during their National T20 Cup final against Northern at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium on Wednesday.

The Haris Sohail-led side was found to be two overs short of their target against Northern, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Friday.

Haris was charged for the violation of article 4.2 of Appendix 2 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel by the on-field umpires Ahmed Shahab and Asif Yaqoob, he said.

Haris pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Mohammad Javed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Faisalabad T20 Balochistan PCB

Recent Stories

BMP of FPCCI seeks expansion of ease of doing busi ..

1 minute ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago

Dar terms KJP as step towards self-employed Pakist ..

1 minute ago

Dengue cases in KP soar to 6146

5 minutes ago

Finnish, Russian Interior Ministers to Discuss Mig ..

5 minutes ago

Serbia's Free Trade Deal With EAEU to Open Up 180 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.