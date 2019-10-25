Balochistan Fined For Slow Over-rate
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:48 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ):Balochistan have been fined Rs 25,000 for a minimum over rate offence during their National T20 Cup final against Northern at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium on Wednesday.
The Haris Sohail-led side was found to be two overs short of their target against Northern, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Friday.
Haris was charged for the violation of article 4.2 of Appendix 2 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel by the on-field umpires Ahmed Shahab and Asif Yaqoob, he said.
Haris pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Mohammad Javed.