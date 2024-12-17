Balochistan, GB, Punjab Triumph In Kabaddi At Quaid-e-Azam Games
Muhammad Rameez Published December 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Punjab secured impressive victories in the men’s Asian-style Kabaddi matches at the Jinnah Stadium during the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games on Thursday.
In Match No. 4, Balochistan edged past Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in a high-scoring encounter, winning 64-55. Both teams displayed remarkable athleticism and strategy, but Balochistan’s raiders and defenders ultimately proved superior in the closing stages.
In Match No. 5, Gilgit-Baltistan dominated Islamabad with a resounding 48-12 victory. GB’s raiders were unstoppable, consistently scoring points, while their defenders effectively neutralized Islamabad’s attempts to gain momentum.
Punjab continued its dominance in Match No. 6, defeating Sindh convincingly 55-24. Punjab’s team showcased exceptional skill and teamwork, overwhelming Sindh with quick raids and solid defence to seal a one-sided win.
