UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Go On Run Spree Against Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 08:00 PM

Balochistan go on run spree against Sindh

All-rounder Amad Butt scored a century to put Balochistan in a strong position against Sindh on day two of the four-day tenth round first class Quaid-a-Azam Trophy match at the National Stadium on Tuesday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019) All-rounder Amad Butt scored a century to put Balochistan in a strong position against Sindh on day two of the four-day tenth round first class Quaid-a-Azam Trophy match at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

Butt joined Imran Farhat (137) and Akbar-ur-Rehman (122) as the third centurion in the Balochistan innings which closed at 471 for nine declared in 150.2 overs.

Sindh has responded with 71 for one in 27 overs when stumps were called for the day with Khurram Manzoor batting on 40 and Saud Shakeel on 30 as the two overcame the early loss of opener, Omair Bin Yousuf (one) to put on an undefeated 64 runs.

Manzoor had hit five fours in his undefeated innings.

Earlier Balochistan resuming on 271 for two lost their overnight centurions, Farhat and Akbar one after the other.

At 271, Farhat fell to the bowling of Mir Hamza while Akbar was picked up by Sohail Khan at the total of 276 runs.

Akbar’s 122 lasted for 270 balls with 14 fours while left-hander, Farhat’s 137 came from 263 balls laced with 18 fours.

Hamza also picked up Bismillah Khan (10) at the total of 300 runs to sense they could bowl out Balochistan before lunch.

But Amad Butt who played a free flowing knock teamed up with Asif Zakir (53 off 105 balls) for a sixth-wicket partnership of 107 runs in quick time as he hit a total of 12 fours and one six in his 156 ball innings.

Butt had reached his century from 144 balls with 12 fours and one six.

Left arm pacer, Mir Hamza playing after a break due to an injury was the best bowler for Sindh finishing with four for 98 while Sohail took three for 75 runs.

Butt who bowled the pivotal final over against the Indian emerging team in the recent Emerging Asia Cup to give his team victory was in top form with the bat and underlined his growing stature as an all-rounder.

Both the teams are playing the match for the fifth and sixth positions on the points table when the round matches end on Thursday as the top four teams, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern Punjab and Southern Punjab are all in the run to play the final.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan 471-9 declared, 150.2 overs (Imran Farhat 137, Akbar-ur-Rehman 122, Amad Butt 106, Asif Zakir 53; Mir Hamza 4-98, Sohail Khan 3-75)

Sindh 71-1, 27 overs (Khurram Manzoor 40 not out, Saud Shakeel 30 not out)

Related Topics

Sindh India Century Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Imran Farhat Khurram Manzoor Sohail Khan Amad Butt Mir Hamza Akbar-ur-Rehman Bismillah Khan Asif Zakir Saud Shakeel All From Best Top Asia Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

HRCP investigates Kashana Home case

11 minutes ago

Commander Us Navcent Meets Chief Of The Naval Staf ..

16 minutes ago

WikiLeaks Editor Calls Assange Extradition Case 'F ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslat Visit Port Tako ..

28 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of brother of ..

3 minutes ago

Antalya to get first aircraft hanger by 2021 end

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.