UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt Nods To Improve Gwadar Cricket Ground To International Level

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 02:53 PM

Balochistan govt nods to improve Gwadar cricket ground to international level

Chief Minister Jam Kamal has given approval of the project after the ground grabbed world’s attention last Sunday.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2021) Balochistan government gave approval to renovate and improve Gwadar Stadium to international level, the sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal approved the project to improve the ground for international cricket.

Gwadar Cricket ground grabbed world’s attention after International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the beautiful pictures of the ground, asking its followers to inform it about such beautiful ground at any other place other than Gwadar.

Earlier, award-winning actor Fakhr-e-Alam took to Twitter and shared the pictures of the video of the newly built cricket ground located in the lap of mountains in Gwadar.

Balochistan does not host international cricket matches but it will be possible for it if it successfully develops Gwadar cricket ground for this purpose.

Related Topics

Cricket Balochistan Chief Minister ICC Twitter Gwadar Government

Recent Stories

UAE appreciates all people on its land, says Deput ..

11 minutes ago

Is Peshawar Zalmi hiring Pop Icon Rihana for its a ..

20 minutes ago

N.Korea Forecast to Receive Nearly 2Mln COVID-19 V ..

4 minutes ago

First US warship transits Taiwan Strait since Bide ..

4 minutes ago

Scores arrested in Nepal strike against parliament ..

4 minutes ago

FMU release revised calendar for 1st professional ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.