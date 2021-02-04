Balochistan govt nods to improve Gwadar cricket ground to international level

(@fidahassanain)

Chief Minister Jam Kamal has given approval of the project after the ground grabbed world’s attention last Sunday.

The sources said that Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal approved the project to improve the ground for international cricket.

Gwadar Cricket ground grabbed world’s attention after International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the beautiful pictures of the ground, asking its followers to inform it about such beautiful ground at any other place other than Gwadar.

Earlier, award-winning actor Fakhr-e-Alam took to Twitter and shared the pictures of the video of the newly built cricket ground located in the lap of mountains in Gwadar.

Balochistan does not host international cricket matches but it will be possible for it if it successfully develops Gwadar cricket ground for this purpose.