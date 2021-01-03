UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt To Organize Intl Boxing Event

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Balochistan govt to organize Intl Boxing event

QUETTA, Jan 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Balocistan government has planning to establish boxing academy at Quetta to bring forward the local talent.

The government would also organize an international level boxing event in near future, an official of Balochistan government said while talking to APP.

He added that they were providing full support to the youth of Balochistan to exhibit their abilities to the world. He added that the government has taking steps for the promotion of Boxing in the province.

The official said that in order to bring the country level games in Quetta the government had established an international level sports complex and stadium in Quetta to provide world class sports facilities to the youth.

He said that the provincial government had been working to allocate special funds for extending sports facilities to bring the youth towards sports and healthy activities in the province.

He said the province had the honour to produce international players who brought laurels to the country and the government would create more opportunities and provide facilities to the sportsmen for representing the country.

He said that government had allocated Rs 7 billion for the construction of playgrounds in all the districts of the province, adding that work was underway on construction of playgrounds across the province.

The government has working for early completion of the project, he said.

He said that five sports complex has been established in the city to encourage youth to actively take part in sports.

Related Topics

Balochistan World Quetta Sports Event All Government Billion Boxing

Recent Stories

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

2 hours ago

MBR Creative Sports Award develops plans to contri ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,590 new COVID-19 cases, 1,609 reco ..

3 hours ago

Joint study led by AUS discovers potential improve ..

3 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation pledges AED1.15 million to su ..

3 hours ago

Germany reports 10,315 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.