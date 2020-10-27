UrduPoint.com
Balochistan, HEC Win Matches In National Tray Hockey Championship

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 08:01 PM

Balochistan, HEC win matches in National Tray Hockey Championship

On the fifth day of the 5th National Tray Hockey Championships, two matches were decided here on Tuesday at the National Hockey Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :On the fifth day of the 5th National Tray Hockey Championships, two matches were decided here on Tuesday at the National Hockey Stadium.

In the first contest of the day, Balochistan defeated Azad Jammu and Kashmir by 5-2. Younis and Asfand Senior netted two goals each and Abdul Ali scored one goal for the winning side while Bilal Marjan of Azad Jammu & Kashmir scored two goals.

The second match was played between Sindh and Higher education Commission. HEC won by 3-1. Ali Murtaza scored two goals and Muhammad Usman scored one goal each sfor Higher Education Commission, while Hamad Ayaz netted the only goal for Sindh.

Former Olympian Tauqeer Dar was the chief guest on the occasion Three matches will be played tomorrow on Wednesday, October 28. The first match will be played at 11 a.m. Islamabad vs. Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the second match will be played at 1 p.m. between MPCL vs. Punjab. The third and final match will be played between PAF vs KP at 3 pm. All these matches will be played on National Hockey Stadium Patch No. 2 and matches are being broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

