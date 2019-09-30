Balochistan in trouble after being forced to follow-on

Problems for Balochistan compounded on day three of their four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Central Punjab at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium as the hosts were 141 for five after being forced to follow-on

Balochistan, resuming their innings at the overnight score of 119 for five, were skittled out for 270 in the first innings.

The sixth-wicket stand between Hussain Talat and Bismillah Khan put 45 runs more on the board on Monday.

Hussain scored 37 runs from 148 balls, hitting five fours.

With a 143-ball 71, Bismillah was the highest run-scorer in the innings for Balochistan. He hit nine fours and a six, while spending 223 minutes at the crease.

Nasim Shah and Waqas Maqsood added a wicket each to his tallies, returning 3-43 and 2-50. Bilal Asif and Zafar Gohar also joined the wicket-takers’ list, picking up a wicket each.

By removing Balochistan’s all 10 wickets inside 110 overs, Central Punjab secured three bowling points.

With Balochistan 251 runs behind, Central Punjab’s captain Azhar Ali enforced follow-on for the second time on trot in the tournament.

The hosts, in their second innings, were off to a decent start, putting up a 56-run partnership for the first-wicket.

Zafar, who scored his maiden first-class century on Sunday, picked up three wickets in quick succession and reduced Balochistan to 78 for four. Nine runs later, the hosts lost another wicket.

Abu Bakar (33) and Bismillah (37) pushed the visitors back with an unbeaten 54-run stand for the sixth-wicket.

With Balochistan still trailing by 110 runs, the two will have to toil hard to deny Central Punjab their second consecutive win by an innings’ margin when play resumes on Tuesday.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab 521-6d, 122.2 overs (Salman Butt 237, Azhar Ali 123, Zafar Gohar 100, Kamran Akmal 24; Yasir Shah 3-163)

Balochistan 270-10, 85.2 over (Bismillah Khan 71, Ammad Butt 39, Hussain Talat 37, Yasir Shah 36, Imran Butt 33; Nasim Shah 3-43, Waqas Maqsood 2-50) and after follow-on 141-5, 45 overs (Azeem Ghumman 43, Abu Bakar 33 not out, Bismillah Khan 37 not out; Zafar Gohar 3-66)