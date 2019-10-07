UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Make Steady Reply Against Northern

Mon 07th October 2019

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019) Imran Butt and Abubakar Khan helped Balochistan make a steady reply to Northern’s big first innings total on the second day of the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round four match at the KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi.

When bad light ended play on Sunday, Balochistan were 119 for two in 42 overs -- 27 overs were lost in the day. This was in response to Northern’s first innings score of 450 all out in 105.4 overs.

Balochistan lost Azeem Ghumman with just seven runs on the board, but Imran Butt and Abubakar joined hands to steady ship with an excellent second wicket stand of 110 runs.

Things were going good for Imran Farhat’s team when against the run of play Abubakar was bowled by spinner Nauman Ali for exactly 50. His knock included seven fours and came off 106 balls.

Imran Butt, however, was looking solid. The right-handed opening batsman will resume his innings on 58 not out on Monday. With him will be his captain Imran Farhat who will resume on one not out.

Imran Butt has so far faced 128 balls and hit nine boundaries. Nauman and Haris Rauf bagged a wicket apiece for Northern.

Earlier, Northern could only add 85 more runs to their overnight score of 365 for five before losing their remaining wickets.

Faizan Riaz, who began Sunday’s proceedings on 113 not out, was eventually bowled by Pakistan Test leg-spinner Yasir Shah for a well compiled 141.

The right-handed middle-order batsman hit 18 fours and three sixes in his 207-ball innings that lasted 307 minutes. Nauman Ali contributed 21.

On Saturday, young Haider Ali had scored 133 for his maiden first-class century while Ali Sarfraz had added 50.

Amad Butt was the pick of Balochistan’s bowlers. The right-arm pace bowler took three of the five wickets to fall on Sunday to finish with figures of three for 57 in 13.4 overs.

Mohammad Asghar bagged two wickets for 62 runs, Taj Wali took two for 108 and Yasir, who went wicket-less on the opening day, claimed two scalps for 119 runs.

Northern collected five batting points while Balochistan got three bowling points.

Scores in brief:

Northern 450 all out, 105.4 overs (Faizan Riaz 141, Haider Ali 133, Ali Sarfraz 50, Umar Amin 34; Amad Butt 3-57, Mohammad Asghar 2-62, Taj Wali 2-108, Yasir Shah 2-119)

Balochistan 119-2, 42 overs (Imran Butt 58 not out, Abubakar Khan 50; Nauman Ali 1-23, Haris Rauf 1-26).

