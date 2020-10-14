Balochistan make two changes for National T20 Cup

UrduPoint.com
Wed 14th October 2020

Balochistan have made two changes in their squad for the ongoing National T20 Cup f0r First XIs

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan have made two changes in their squad for the ongoing National T20 Cup f0r First XIs.

Nineteen-year-old Akhtar Shah has been rewarded for an impressive run in the Second XI National T20 Cup as he replaces out-of-form Umaid Asif, who has taken one wicket from five matches, said a spokesman of the Pakistan cricket board here on Wednesday.

Akhtar, a right-arm pacer, took seven wickets in three matches at an average of 12.14 and finished as the fifth highest wicket-taker in the competition.

Meanwhile, Akif Javed, who sustained a knee injury during his side's match against Sindhon 11 October, has been replaced by Taj Wali, who took six wickets in five matches at 21.83of the Second XI National T20 Cup.

