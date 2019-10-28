Balochistan on top, thanks to two Imrans

Imran Butt and Imran Farhat scored unbeaten centuries as Balochistan scored 341 for three in 90 overs on Day One against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam fifth-round fixture at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019) Imran Butt and Imran Farhat scored unbeaten centuries as Balochistan scored 341 for three in 90 overs on Day One against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam fifth-round fixture at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium.

Butt was batting on 135 and Farhat on 114 when stumps were drawn. The pair, to date, added 227 runs for the unbroken fourth-wicket partnership.

The hosts stuttered early on and lost Azeem Ghumman (eight) with 27 runs on board after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Sahibzada Farhan opted to bowl without contesting the toss.

But, the right-handed Butt batted with authority throughout his innings.

He crafted a useful second-wicket stand of 85 runs with opener Awais Zia, who scored 69 off 74 balls with 10 fours and a six.

Butt then went on to record his seventh first-class century. He has so far cracked 12 fours and two sixes in his 258-ball knock.

From the other end, the 37-year-old Farhat completed his 36th first-class century. He struck 13 fours and a six during his 190-ball stay at the crease.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Usman Shinwari and Imran Khan Sr. claimed a wicket apiece for 39 and 59 runs, respectively.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan 341-3, 90 overs (Imran Butt 135 not out, Imran Farhat 114 not out, Awais Zia 69) vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.