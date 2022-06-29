Balochistan outplays Punjab to win Blind Cricket T-20 Super League

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan downed Punjab by nine wickets in the final of 5th PBCC Blind cricket T-20 Super League 2022 at the Ayub Medical College Cricket Ground Abbottabad on Wednesday.

In the morning, Balochistan won the toss and put Punjab into Bat first. Punjab set a competitive total of 219 runs on the board by losing their 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Muhammad Rashid was the top scorer for Punjab, he made 74 off 41 balls and Muhammad Safdar made 43 runs off 29 balls. For Balochistan, Badar Munir was the pick amongst the bowlers; he claimed 2 wickets while Kamran and Fakhar took 1 wicket each.

In reply, Balochistan openers started the innings rapidly and didn't allow the Punjab Bowlers to get settled. Badar Munir once again talked with his bat, he scored an unbeaten146* runs off 63 balls. Mohsin Khan and Riasat Khan made 29 and 28 runs respectively.

Balochistan reached the target of 220 runs in 17.1 overs for the loss of 1 wicket. Shahzeb took 1 wicket for Punjab. Badar Munir was declared man of the match.

Saqlain Saleem, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman PBCC & President World Blind Cricket Ltd, Tariq Mehmood Ex DG sports KPK & Chairman Zakat Council, Abbottabad, Bilal Khan Director Sports Ayub Medical College, Salman Tariq Bukhari, Director Cricket Operations PBCC, Anwar Ali Sial Director Finance PBCC, Shamas ur Rehman Director International Affairs PBCC and Ashraf Quraishi Chairman Village Centre Riala-One were the guests of the occasion and distributed prizes amongst the players.

The Players of the Tournament included B1-Riasat Khan (Balochistan), B2-Badar Munir (Balochistan), B3-Muhammad Rashid (Punjab) and best wicketkeeper-Ayub Khan (Punjab).