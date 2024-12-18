Balochistan, Punjab Judokas Assert Dominance At Quaid-e-Azam Games
Muhammad Rameez Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM
The judo competitions at the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024 brought thrilling action at the Amir Khan Boxing Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad with athletes from Punjab and Balochistan dominating the men’s and women’s events
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The judo competitions at the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024 brought thrilling action at the Amir Khan Boxing Hall of Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad with athletes from Punjab and Balochistan dominating the men’s and women’s events.
Both provinces secured multiple gold medals, showcasing their prowess in the martial art.
In the men's category, Balochistan emerged as a powerhouse, securing three gold medals in the -50kg, -55kg and -60kg weight classes through stellar performances by Maqsood Ahmed, Khan Noor and Matti Ullah, respectively.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) also displayed exceptional talent, with Huzaifa clinching gold in the -66kg category and Abdul Rehman winning the open weight class. Sindh's Muhammad Maaz Bin Mehmood won gold in the -73kg category, rounding out the men's champions.
The women's competitions saw Punjab asserting dominance with three gold medals.
Syeda Javeria (-40kg), Hifza Iftikhar (-52kg) and Aima Adnan (-63kg) led the charge for their province. KPK's Asfa Noor (-48kg) and Amna (-57kg) added two gold medals for their unit, while Saima of Balochistan claimed gold in the women's open category.
Results in brief:
Men’s Judo:
-50kg: Gold for Maqsood Ahmed (Balochistan).
-55kg: Gold for Khan Noor (Balochistan).
-60kg: Gold for Matti Ullah (Balochistan).
-66kg: Gold for Huzaifa (KPK).
-73kg: Gold for Muhammad Maaz Bin Mehmood (Sindh).
Open Class: Gold for Abdul Rehman (KPK).
Women’s Judo;
-40kg: Gold for Syeda Javeria (Punjab).
-48kg: Gold for Asfa Noor (KP).
-52kg: Gold for Hifza Iftikhar (Punjab).
-63kg: Gold for Aima Adnan (Punjab).
Open Class: Gold for Saima (Balochistan).
Recent Stories
Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Quaid-e-Azam Games
Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Cairo to attend D-8 Summit
Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer
Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers
AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..
Police organizes blood donation camp for children
2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile phones recovered
Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Climate Commitments 3.0 for Pakista ..
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds of $201 million from settlemen ..
Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 2024
Motorways closed at various points due to fog
More Stories From Sports
-
Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Quaid-e-Azam Games22 seconds ago
-
Co-curricular sports activities crucial for physical, mental health : Fakhar Jahan12 seconds ago
-
South Africa call up two uncapped fast bowlers for Pakistan Test series2 hours ago
-
Punjab, KPK dominate kabaddi matches at Quaid-e-Azam Games3 hours ago
-
Eyman, Gull Feroza hit unbeaten centuries in Strikers’ win4 hours ago
-
Punjab emerge table tennis powerhouse at Quaid-e-Azam Games4 hours ago
-
Punjab, KPK dominate squash events at Quaid-e-Azam Games4 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Malaysia fifth place match washed out4 hours ago
-
Fakhar, Nafay rout Dolphins in Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup3 hours ago
-
PCB, KSA cricket agree to foster cricketing ties3 hours ago
-
Chairman PCB meets Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Sports3 hours ago
-
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out6 hours ago