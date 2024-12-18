Open Menu

Balochistan, Punjab Judokas Assert Dominance At Quaid-e-Azam Games

Muhammad Rameez Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The judo competitions at the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024 brought thrilling action at the Amir Khan Boxing Hall of Pakistan sports Complex, Islamabad with athletes from Punjab and Balochistan dominating the men’s and women’s events.

Both provinces secured multiple gold medals, showcasing their prowess in the martial art.

In the men's category, Balochistan emerged as a powerhouse, securing three gold medals in the -50kg, -55kg and -60kg weight classes through stellar performances by Maqsood Ahmed, Khan Noor and Matti Ullah, respectively.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) also displayed exceptional talent, with Huzaifa clinching gold in the -66kg category and Abdul Rehman winning the open weight class. Sindh's Muhammad Maaz Bin Mehmood won gold in the -73kg category, rounding out the men's champions.

The women's competitions saw Punjab asserting dominance with three gold medals.

Syeda Javeria (-40kg), Hifza Iftikhar (-52kg) and Aima Adnan (-63kg) led the charge for their province. KPK's Asfa Noor (-48kg) and Amna (-57kg) added two gold medals for their unit, while Saima of Balochistan claimed gold in the women's open category.

Results in brief:

Men’s Judo:

-50kg: Gold for Maqsood Ahmed (Balochistan).

-55kg: Gold for Khan Noor (Balochistan).

-60kg: Gold for Matti Ullah (Balochistan).

-66kg: Gold for Huzaifa (KPK).

-73kg: Gold for Muhammad Maaz Bin Mehmood (Sindh).

Open Class: Gold for Abdul Rehman (KPK).

Women’s Judo;

-40kg: Gold for Syeda Javeria (Punjab).

-48kg: Gold for Asfa Noor (KP).

-52kg: Gold for Hifza Iftikhar (Punjab).

-57kg: Gold for Amna (KP).

-63kg: Gold for Aima Adnan (Punjab).

Open Class: Gold for Saima (Balochistan).

More Stories From Sports