Balochistan, Punjab moves in Blind Cricket T-20 Super League final

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan and Punjab would be face-off in the final of the 5th PBCC Blind cricket T-20 Super League 2022 at the Ayub Medical College Cricket Ground, Abbottabad on Wednesday.

Earlier Balochistan outplayed Sindh by nine wickets in the eleventh league match of the league.

Balochistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sindh made 191 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in allotted 20 overs.

Muhammad Akram was the top scorer for Sindh, he made 100 off 55 balls and Muhammad Faisal made 27 runs off 22 balls.

For Balochistan, Badar Munir was the pick amongst the bowlers; he claimed 2 wickets while Akmal and Fakhar took 1 wicket each.

In reply, Balochistan reached the target of 192 runs in 15.4 overs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Badar Munir was the pick of the batters for Balochistan, scoring an unbeaten 122* runs off 48 balls and Mohsin Khan made 34 runs.

Kashif Siddique took 1 wicket for Sindh. Badar Munir was declared man of the match.

In the next match, Punjab downed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3 runs. KP won the toss and asked Punjab to take guard. Punjab made a mammoth total of 250 runs in allotted 20 overs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Muhammad Rashid once again shined with the bat, he played a terrific innings of an unbeaten 146* runs off 66 balls while Anees Javed made 56 runs off 44 balls. Yasir Malik fetched 1 wicket for KP. Rashid was declared man of the match.

KP in reply tried its best to reach the target of 251 runs but fell 3 runs short of the target. KP's team was able to score 247 runs by losing their 3 wickets in stipulated 20 overs.

Moeen Aslam was the top scorer with an unbeaten 121* runs off 66 balls and Mati Ullah chipped in with 69 runs off 36 balls. Sajid Nawaz and Shahzeb Haider shared a wicket each.