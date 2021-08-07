UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Retain National Men Throwball Championship Title

PESHAWAR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) ::Balochistan retained the National Men Throwball Championship for the second time in a row after defeating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the thrilling final played a hilly resort Batakundi on Saturday.

Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation Department Khaliq-ur-Rehman was the chief guest at the final of the National Throwball Championship jointly organized by Department of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Throwball Association at Batakundi, Naran valley.

Secretary General of Throwball Association South Asia Maqbool Aryane, Umm Laila Kulsoom, Chaudhry Asghar of Pakistan WAPDA, General Secretary Balochistan Throw Ball Association Manzoor Ahmed Sirpra, Organizing Secretary Samiullah Marwat, Secretary Punjab Rana Sajjad, Assistant Chief Minister for Minority Affairs Wazir Zada were also present.

In his speech, Wazir Zada lauded Department of Youth Affairs for supporting the association financially and organizing a successful Championship. He said that PTI was the only party which has formulated youth policy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was a sportsman and believes in merit. He said that holding such events promotes sports as well as tourism. "I am very happy that such a beautiful event organized in hilly resort Batakundi where youngsters from all over the country have come and participate in the Championship with great enthusiasm," Wazir Zada said.

Advisor to the Chief Minister for Excise and Taxation Department Khaliq-ur-Rehman congratulated the successful organization of the event and hoped that such events would be organized in future as well. He said that the PTI government did not compromise on the promotion of youth and sports.

He advised the players to work hard to make the country famous in international competitions. Ten teams from all over the country were participating in the National Championship which included Azad Kashmir, Balochistan, Sindh, Police, WAPDA, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Batakandi XI.

Earlier, in the first semi-final, Balochistan defeated Punjab by 2-0 while in the second semi-final, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Sindh by 2-0 to reach the final while Sindh recorded 2-1 victory against Punjab in the third position match.

Meanwhile, Secretary Sports Balochistan Mir Imran Gachki congratulated Balochistan Throwball team for winning the National Championship for the second consecutive time. In a telephonic message to the team, Imran said by winning the National Championship, the players proved that there was no shortage of talent in Balochistan.

"I congratulate all the players, coaches and managers of the throwball team for making Balochistan proud," he added.

