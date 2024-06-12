Balochistan, Sindh move in Blind Cricket T20 Super League final

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Balochistan and Sindh have moved in the final of PBCC Blind cricket T-20 Super League at APS school Cricket Ground Abbottabad.

The final would be played on Thursday at the same venue.

In the matches played on Wednesday, Balochistan secured a nail-biting victory against Punjab, chasing down a formidable target of 240 runs with just one ball to spare.

Punjab Blind set a daunting target, scoring 239 for 2 in their 20 overs. Anees Javed (B2) and Akmal Hayat Nasir (B3) delivered remarkable performances with the bat. Anees Javed smashed an impressive 103 runs off 61 balls, including 17 boundaries, while Akmal remained unbeaten on 98 off 65 balls, hitting 13 fours. Their exceptional batting ensured Punjab posted a challenging total.

Balochistan’s chase began with early setbacks, losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Haroon Khan (B2) anchored the innings with a sensational unbeaten 106 off 57 balls, including 15 fours. The final overs saw Mohsin Khan (B3) contribute crucial 33 runs off 19 balls, providing the necessary support to Haroon.

With 39 runs required off the last two overs, the match reached to a tense finish. Haroon and Mohsin displayed nerves of steel, capitalizing on every scoring opportunity. Balochistan successfully chased down the target, scoring 240 for 6 in 19.5 overs, clinching victory in a heart-stopping finish. For Punjab Blind, Israr Ul Hassan (B2) and Sajid Nawaz (B1) managed to claim a wicket each, but their efforts couldn't prevent Balochistan’s determined pursuit.

In the other semifinal, Sindh beat KPK by 6 wickets. KPK won the toss and decided to bat first. KPK posted a formidable total of 253 for 6 in their 20 overs.

KPK innings was headlined by an explosive knock from Badar Munir (B2), who scored a stunning 99 runs off just 39 balls, including 16 boundaries and 2 sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 253.85. His powerful hitting provided KPK with a strong foundation. Despite losing Zeeshan (B3) early for 11 runs, contributions from other batsmen such as Muhammad Rashid (B3) with 20 runs off 12 balls and Talha Iqbal (B3) who remained unbeaten with a rapid 41 off 21 balls, further bolstered the total. Extras also played a significant role, with Sindh’s bowlers conceding 44 runs through wides, no-balls, byes, and leg-byes. KPK’s aggressive batting and smart running between the wickets ensured they reached an imposing total of 253 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. M Idrees Saleem (B1) was the most economical, with figures of 4-0-38-1, while Salman (B1) and Kashif Siddique (B1) also managed to pick up a wicket each.

In reply, Sindh’s chase was off to a solid start, with Safdar (B3) scoring a quickfire 40 off 22 balls. Ayoub Khan (B2) added 29 runs off 17 balls, and despite early wickets, Sindh maintained a brisk run rate. The standout performer was Nisar Ali (B2), who anchored the innings with a sensational unbeaten 82 off 40 balls, hitting 14 boundaries at a strike rate of 205.00. Sanwal Shahzada (B3) also played a crucial role, contributing 49 runs off 26 balls with seven fours and one six. Sindh reached the target in 17.2 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. Ahtisham Ul Haq (B2) was the most successful bowler, claiming 2 wickets for 40 runs in his 3 overs. Badar Munir (B2) and Talha Iqbal (B3) took one wicket each.