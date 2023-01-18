UrduPoint.com

Balochistan To Finalize Arrangements To Bring PSL Matches In Quetta

Muhammad Rameez Published January 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Balochistan to finalize arrangements to bring PSL matches in Quetta

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government is trying its best for finalizing arrangements in order to bring the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Quetta as the renovation work of Ayub Stadium had already been underway.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddoos Bizenjo and Shahid Afridi have laid the foundation stone of the Shahid Afridi Sports complex at Saryab road Quetta.   The cricket academy to be established at Saryab Sports Complex is a joint effort of the Government of Balochistan and the Shahid Afridi Foundation, an official of the Balochistan government said while talking to APP on Wednesday.  He said the province had the honour to produce international players who brought laurels to the country and the government would create more opportunities and provide facilities to the sportsmen for representing the country.

Balochistan government is currently working on the plan to set up an international-level sports complex in every division of the province with an aim to encourage youth to actively take part in sports, he informed.

The provincial government had been working to allocate special funds for extending sports facilities to bring the youth towards sports and healthy activities in the province.

He said the government would also be establishing at least one ground for females so that they could participate in co-curricular activities besides educational activities.

The official said "We are revising a mechanism to endorse sports and co-curricular activities on school and college level in the province." He added, "If we do not engage our youth in sports and healthy activities then negative elements in the society could destroy our young generation."He informed that the government was preparing to organize an event of sports and cultural related activities in connection with the celebration of spring festival adding that would be the first of its kind festival to participate a huge number of youth across the province.

He said we were working to appoint a large number of staff in the sports department of the province to teach and guide the sports man.

