Balochistan to host 34th National Games from May 5: Syed Aqil Shah

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :After a lapse of almost 19-year, Balochistan is going to host the most awaiting 34th National Games for the first time in two phases under a new format from May 5 to 23 with more 7000 athletes and officials would compete in 34 different disciplines.

Talking to APP Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Syed Aqil Shah while talking exclusively to APP here on Friday. Aqil Shah also visited Quetta to see the overall preparation regarding the hosting of the Games, and said that the 34th National Games is scheduled from May 5-23, with 34 different sporting events including four exhibition sports. He said the most thrill-packed game Futsal was also part of the overall disciplines.

Aqil Shah also appreciated the government of Balochistan which has allocated 100 million rupees for the preparation of venues and 400 million rupees for organizing games.

He said it would be historical evidence that Quetta, the beautiful city is hosting the Games after 19-years as the last Games held in Balochistan in 2004.

He appreciated the efforts of the Sports Department Balochistan. The officials of the Olympic Association, office-bearers of the associations and federations, Shaukat Javed, Vice President POA also visited Balochistan to decide ways and means for a successful hosting of the Games.

He said due to Corona in 2019, now the 34th National Games will be held from May 5, 2023. It will be held in Quetta till May 23, in which there will be 34 different sports competitions along with four exhibition sports competitions including cricket, futsal, throw ball and canoeing and kayak competitions.

Syed Aqil Shah, who is also President KP Olympic Association, disclosed that more than 6,000 male and female athletes and more than 1,000 officials will participate in martial arts, boxing, athletics, football, hockey, body building and other competitions at twelve different places including Ayub Sports Complex, Quetta Cantt, BUTMANS University in Quetta.

He said some events including swimming, rowing, rifle shooting and canoeing would be organized outside Quetta. Syed Aqil Shah said that swimming competitions will be held in Lahore, rifle shooting in Jhelum, rowing and canoeing would be organized in Rawal Lake in Islamabad.

Competition of Team Sports/Individual Sport at Quetta 1.

Baseball BUITEMS Cricket Ground Quetta May 7-13 2. Basketball (5x5) PSB Hall Ayub Sports Complex, Quetta May 7-14 3. Football Ayub Football Stadium, Quetta & Qayyum Papa Football Stadium, Quetta May 5-14 4. Handball Handball Court Ayub Sports Complex, Quetta May 5-14 5. Hockey Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Hockey Stadium, Quetta May 4-14 6. Kabaddi Women Hall, Ayub Sports Complex, Quetta May 7-14 7. Rugby 7's BUITEMS, Quetta. May 08-14 8. Softball BUITEMS Football Ground Quetta May 7-14 9. Tug of War Ayub Football Stadium, Quetta May 10-14 10. Boxing PSB Hall, Ayub Sports Complex, Quetta May 5-15 11. Fencing BUITEMS, Quetta May 8-14 12. Archery BUITEMS / Tameer-i-Nau College, Quetta May 15-23 13. Athletics Ayub Football Stadium, Quetta May 15-23 14. Badminton Saifullah Magsi Badminton Court, Ayub Sports Complex, Quetta May 14-23 15. Bodybuilding Noori Naseer Khan Complex Hall, Quetta May 14-18 16. Cycling Quetta-Pishin Road, Quetta May 15-23 17. Golf Quetta Golf Club, Quetta May 15-22 18. Gymnastics BUITEMS, Quetta May 16-21 19. Judo BUITEMS, Quetta May 14-20 20. Karate SBK Hall Quetta May 14-21 21. Squash Squash Complex Ayub Sports Complex Quetta May 14-23 22. Table Tennis Table Tennis Hall Ayub Sports Complex, Quetta May 16-23 23. Taekwondo BUITEMS, Quetta May 14-23 24. Tennis Tennis Court Ayub Stadium Complex, Polo Ground, and Brown Gymkhana Tennis Court, Quetta May 15-23 25. Volleyball PSB Hall Ayub Stadium Complex, Quetta May 14-21 26. Weightlifting Noori Naseer Khan Complex Hall, Quetta May 17-23 27. Wrestling Boys Scout Hall, Quetta May 17-22 28. Wushu Ibrar Hall Ayub Sports Complex, Quetta May 15-22 Competition of Individual Sport at Islamabad 29. Rowing Islamabad May 7-14 Competition of Individual Sport at Ormara, Gwadar 30. Sailing Ormara, Gwadar (TBD) - schedule /Event yet not finalized by the Sailing Federation.

Competition of Individual Sport at Jhelum 31. Shooting Jhelum (TBD) May 11-20 Competition of Individual Sport at Lahore 32. Swimming Lahore May 17-22 Exhibition Sports /Matches The competitions of these sports shall not be recognized as a part of 34th National Games Quetta as well as National Championship 1 Canoe & Kayak Quetta May 16 2 Futsal Futsal Ground Ayub Sports Complex, Quetta May 163 Throwball at Throwball Ground Ayub Sports Complex, Quetta May 184 Women Cricket Nawab Akbar Bugti & Bolan Cricket Stadium, Quetta May 18