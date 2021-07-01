Balochistan wins National Blind Super League T20 Cricket trophy

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) ::Balochistan defeated National Blind Super League Twenty20 cricket Trophy after defeating Sindh in the final played here at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

In the final of All Pakistan Blind Cricket League organized by Abbottabad Cricket Club of Blind and Pakistan Blind Cricket, Balochistan won the toss and elected to bat first.

Batting first Balochistan scored 228 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the stipulated 20 overs in which Badar Muneer scored 100 runs on the brilliant unbeaten 55 balls.

In a reply, Sindh bundled out for 211 runs. Chairman District Zakat Committee Tariq Mahmood was the chief guest on the occasion who distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winners and runners-up team.

Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Syed Sultan Shah welcomed the guests while Bilal and Tajmal presented the tournament report.