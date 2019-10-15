UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Youth Demand Sports Facilities, Competitions

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 07:04 PM

Balochistan youth demand sports facilities, competitions

The youth of Balochistan have demanded the Provincial government to provide sports facilities and arrange cultural festivals in the province to engage them in healthy activities

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The youth of Balochistan have demanded the Provincial government to provide sports facilities and arrange cultural festivals in the province to engage them in healthy activities.

Saqib Nasar, a football player from Loralai said football used to be a popular game in Balochistan, but due to lack of football grounds, the game was losing its charm among the people. "The government should build modern football stadiums to facilitate the youth in harnessing their skills," he added. He urged the authorities concerned to take such measures which help them to get opportunities, playing in the national football team.

Professor Abdul Qadoos Kakar said sportsmen were playing a big role in portraying soft image of the country and the government should organize such sports events at districts and divisional levels.

He urged the government to revise a mechanism to encourage sports activities at school and college levels so that they could participate in co-curricular activities besides academic activities.

The government should appoint a Physical Training (PT) instructor to coach sports to the students at school level, he added.

Balach Khan, captain of the provincial netball team said: "We are competing at national and international levels without having proper coaching and training." He said the sports department had not been able to provide us even proper kits, adding "we are getting the sports equipment from various sponsors".

He also urged the authorities to fix an amount of remuneration for the encouragement of the sportsmen.

Balach Khan said, "If we do not engage our youth to indulge in sports activities then negative elements in the society could destroy them."He said the province had the honour to produce international players who brought laurels to the country. The government should create more opportunities and provide facilities to the sportsmen for representing the country, he added.

