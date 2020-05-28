UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balotelli's 'mind No Longer' With Brescia, Says Club President

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:45 PM

Balotelli's 'mind no longer' with Brescia, says club president

Mario Balotelli's future with Brescia remains uncertain after the Italian club's president said his "mind is no longer" with his hometown club

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Mario Balotelli's future with Brescia remains uncertain after the Italian club's president said his "mind is no longer" with his hometown club.

"Mario is an unusual boy and it is also obvious that his mind is no longer with us, nothing different from what he has always been," Massimo Cellino told Telelombardia.

"I love him, I hoped that the air of home and the desire of the national team would do him good. We are all disappointed." Balotelli, who has 36 caps for Italy, joined Brescia last summer, as he targeted a return to the national side for Euro 2020, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the 29-year-old scored just five goals in 19 matches, with the Lombardy club sitting bottom of Serie A when the championship was suspended on March 9.

The former Inter Milan, Manchester City and Liverpool striker has not always been present at training since it resumed in Italy on May 4.

He was targeted by racist chanting in Verona earlier this season, threatening to walk off the pitch.

"It would be a mistake to blame everything on Mario. But there is disappointment, probably on his side too," added Cellino.

Balotelli, who was born in Sicily but adopted and raised just outside Brescia, agreed a three-year deal with last season's Serie B champions after being released by Marseille last June.

Related Topics

Liverpool Marseille Verona Italy Euro March May June 2020 All From Manchester City Inter Milan Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India responsible of tensions with China, regional ..

6 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz asks Maryam Nawaz not to link nuclear ..

11 minutes ago

Gunmen kill 60 in northwest Nigeria attacks

8 minutes ago

Russian Health Ministry Monitors Hydroxychloroquin ..

8 minutes ago

Wheat stock of 4000 bags confiscated in Khanewal

8 minutes ago

Russian Government's Economy Recovery Plan Include ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.