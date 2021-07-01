UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baluchistan Blind Cricket Team Becomes National T-20 Champion By Beating Sindh

Zeeshan Mehtab 30 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Baluchistan blind cricket team becomes national T-20 champion by beating Sindh

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Baluchistan Blind Cricket team Thursday became the new National Blind Super League T20 Cricket Tournament champion by beating Sindh and clinched the trophy.

While batting first Baluchistan scored 228 runs for the loss of 7 wickets where Badar Munir scored 100 unbeaten runs on 55 balls, in reply, the Sindh blind cricket team scored only 211 runs.

For Director General KP sports Tariq Mehmood was the chief guest and distributed trophies and cash prizes.

Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Syed Sultan Shah welcomed the guests while Bilal and Tajmal presented the tournament report.

Abbottabad Cricket Club of Blind and Pakistan Blind Cricket organized the All Pakistan Blind Cricket League final.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Cricket T20 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports All

Recent Stories

Emirates and Travelport reach agreements on un-sur ..

11 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack attempt on Saudi ..

25 minutes ago

Nominations open for 2022 Zayed Award for Human Fr ..

26 minutes ago

AED 4.5 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State meets with Special Represent ..

41 minutes ago

81,142 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.