Baluchistan blind cricket team becomes national T-20 champion by beating Sindh

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Baluchistan Blind Cricket team Thursday became the new National Blind Super League T20 Cricket Tournament champion by beating Sindh and clinched the trophy.

While batting first Baluchistan scored 228 runs for the loss of 7 wickets where Badar Munir scored 100 unbeaten runs on 55 balls, in reply, the Sindh blind cricket team scored only 211 runs.

For Director General KP sports Tariq Mehmood was the chief guest and distributed trophies and cash prizes.

Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Syed Sultan Shah welcomed the guests while Bilal and Tajmal presented the tournament report.

Abbottabad Cricket Club of Blind and Pakistan Blind Cricket organized the All Pakistan Blind Cricket League final.