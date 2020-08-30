UrduPoint.com
Bamba Gives Lille Victory Over Reims

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 07:10 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Jonathan Bamba continued to rediscover his scoring touch as he gave Lille a 1-0 victory at Reims on Sunday.

The winger, who scored only one goal in 26 league appearances last season, hit his second in two games of the new campaign in the 32nd minute of a dour game.

He cut in from the left and hit a low snapshot from just outside the area that skipped past Predrag Rajkovic and inside the near post. It was one of only three shots on target on the whole match, all for Lille and two of them from Bamba.

Bamba crossed his arms across his chest after scoring, dedicating his goal to actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the superhero from "Black Panther" and died on Friday at the age of 43.

Lille join Rennes in second place in the standings with four points, two behind Nice.

Nimes, who travel to Nantes later Sunday, Lorient, who visit Saint-Etienne and Angers, who host Bordeaux, can all join Nice at the top if they win.

Marseille, whose opening game on August 21 was postponed after they suffered five cases of Covid-19, kick off their season at Brest in th day's late game.

Champions Paris Saint-Germain do not start their campaign until September 10.

