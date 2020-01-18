UrduPoint.com
Bamford Misses Penalty As Leeds Slump Continues

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 11:11 PM

Patrick Bamford's missed penalty summed up Leeds' day as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat away at Queens Park Rangers with their poor run of form in the Championship showing no sign of stopping

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Patrick Bamford's missed penalty summed up Leeds' day as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat away at Queens Park Rangers with their poor run of form in the Championship showing no sign of stopping.

Leeds' wretched day ended on a suitably low note with Kalvin Phillips facing a three-match ban after a straight red card in the dying minutes.

Defeat left Marcelo Bielsa's side a point off leaders West Brom who can extend that to four on Monday if they beat Stoke.

However, with just one win in their last seven Championship matches they have seen an 11 point advantage five weeks ago eroded to a four point advantage over third-placed Fulham, who beat Middlesbrough 1-0 on Friday.

Brentford could reduce it to just three if they beat Huddersfield later on Saturday.

There was an element of luck in QPR's goal as Nakhi Wells handled the ball before slotting it home, but with no VAR in the second tier it stood to give QPR only their second win in their last seven Championship matches.

"I think it hit my hand but not intentionally and sometimes you need that bit of luck," Wells told Sky sports.

Bamford, though, should have given the visitors a share of the spoils but having been brought down by goalkeeper Liam Kelly he was unable to punish him when he took the spot kick.

"I never had much to do aside from the penalty save," Kelly told Sky Sports.

"The boys worked tirelessly to limit them."Bielsa will not wish for many more visits to the capital as this defeat left Leeds with just one win in their last 19 away games in London.

