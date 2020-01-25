Ban lost two wickets at 22 runs in 2nd T20I against Pak

(@fidahassanain)

Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first at Gaddafi stadium today.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2020) Bangladesh lost its two wickets at 22 runs in the second Twenty20 International against Pakistan being played at Gaddafi stadium here on Saturday.

Mohammad Naim—the opening batsman—was caught by Mohammad Rizwan on the ball of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The first wicket fell at 5 runs while the second wicket of Mehdi Hassan was by Pakistan’s bowling attack at 22 runs.

Strict Security arrangements have been made for the second T20I at Gaddafi as all the leading roads and the streets in surrounding of the ground have been blocked by barbed wires and heavy police contingents have been deployed there for the security of the players.