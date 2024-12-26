Open Menu

Banbridge Foils French To Land King George VI Chase For Ireland

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 26, 2024 | 10:03 PM

Banbridge foils French to land King George VI Chase for Ireland

Banbridge sprouted wings to foil front runner Il Est Francais after the last fence and land the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Banbridge sprouted wings to foil front runner Il Est Francais after the last fence and land the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Thursday.

Trained by Joseph O'Brien, son of master Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien, Banbridge produced a late surge under Paul Townend to pass Il Est Francais, who was all set to supply France with their first winner in the Boxing Day showpiece since 2000.

"To win a race like the King George is a dream, a very special day," said O'Brien.

In a cosmopolitan and competitive edition of the mid-winter feature, first run in 1937, 11 runners went to post from France, Ireland and Britain.

The Real Whacker led early as leading home fancy Grey Dawning made a mistake at the back of the field over the first of 18 fences.

Il Est Francais soon established a wide lead as the French challenger set out to repeat his eye catching win in the Grade One novices' chase at the same meeting last year.

Jumping for fun under James Reveley the 9-2 second favourite was still in charge turning for home with three fences up the short straight.

Reveley had a look behind after the turn and he would not have liked what he saw as Banbridge (7-1) pulled clear of the pack in hot pursuit.

Jumping the last the better, Banbridge carried that momentum to the line, nipping past Il Est Francais to score by one and three quarter lengths. L'Homme Presse, at 14-1, was third with Spillane's Tower the unplaced favourite.

Townend remarked: "I felt I could catch Il Est Francais. I thought it was on, going to the second last.

"Stamina was a question mark, that's why I rode him like I did.

"

Many among the 14,000 festive crowd were sporting Christmas jumpers.

But the gaudy woollen garments were outshone by the more subdued coats of the real equine jumpers on show out on the track - not least Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle.

- 'He's a genius' -

He secured his third consecutive victory in the Grade One race in style, shrugging off the challenge of the much vaunted challenge of the Willie Mullins-trained Irish mare Lossiemouth.

"He felt fantastic, still a bit of ring rustiness, all the credit to the guv'nor (trainer Nicky Henderson), he's a genius," remarked jockey Nico de Boinville.

Constitution Hill's majestic return after a one-year absence signalled the 2023 Champion Hurdle winner's form for the 2025 crown at the Cheltenham festival in March.

"I'm a bit shaky but thrilled to bits, couldn't be happier," smiled owner Michael Buckley.

"He's a master trainer, anyone who has got a brain can work that out," Buckley said of Henderson.

Earlier, veteran former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp, an avid racing fan, celebrated watching his The Jukebox Man strike the right note in the Grade One Novices' Chase.

"There were days at Old Trafford when I'd watch a bit of racing before kick-off with Sir Alex (Ferguson, Manchester United's celebrated former boss)," former Tottenham coach Redknapp told ITV Racing.

The 77-year-old fittingly received the winning trophy from another former soccer luminary, ex Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit.

Related Topics

Christmas France Man George Same Lead Ireland Old Trafford Manchester United March Post All From Race Arsenal Premier League Coach Tottenham Boxing

Recent Stories

17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be o ..

17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be observed on Dec 27

2 minutes ago
 PM calls for global action to combat epidemics

PM calls for global action to combat epidemics

2 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming o ..

Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

20 minutes ago
 KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ m ..

KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ meat, expired beverages

5 minutes ago
 France hands over first base in Chad amid withdraw ..

France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal

5 minutes ago
 Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 ..

Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza

5 minutes ago
Man City pay penalty for Haaland miss in Everton d ..

Man City pay penalty for Haaland miss in Everton draw

5 minutes ago
 President pays tribute to security forces for elim ..

President pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 Khawarij

2 minutes ago
 CM Bugti for providing exceptional quota to minori ..

CM Bugti for providing exceptional quota to minorities in BBSP

2 minutes ago
 Military courts constitutional necessity for addre ..

Military courts constitutional necessity for addressing grave offenses like May ..

2 minutes ago
 CM Bugti orders to finalize Local Government Regul ..

CM Bugti orders to finalize Local Government Regulations within month, appoint m ..

2 minutes ago
 CJP holds meeting with representatives of Bars fro ..

CJP holds meeting with representatives of Bars from across the country

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports