Banbridge Foils French To Land King George VI Chase For Ireland
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 26, 2024 | 10:03 PM
Banbridge sprouted wings to foil front runner Il Est Francais after the last fence and land the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Thursday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Banbridge sprouted wings to foil front runner Il Est Francais after the last fence and land the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Thursday.
Trained by Joseph O'Brien, son of master Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien, Banbridge produced a late surge under Paul Townend to pass Il Est Francais, who was all set to supply France with their first winner in the Boxing Day showpiece since 2000.
"To win a race like the King George is a dream, a very special day," said O'Brien.
In a cosmopolitan and competitive edition of the mid-winter feature, first run in 1937, 11 runners went to post from France, Ireland and Britain.
The Real Whacker led early as leading home fancy Grey Dawning made a mistake at the back of the field over the first of 18 fences.
Il Est Francais soon established a wide lead as the French challenger set out to repeat his eye catching win in the Grade One novices' chase at the same meeting last year.
Jumping for fun under James Reveley the 9-2 second favourite was still in charge turning for home with three fences up the short straight.
Reveley had a look behind after the turn and he would not have liked what he saw as Banbridge (7-1) pulled clear of the pack in hot pursuit.
Jumping the last the better, Banbridge carried that momentum to the line, nipping past Il Est Francais to score by one and three quarter lengths. L'Homme Presse, at 14-1, was third with Spillane's Tower the unplaced favourite.
Townend remarked: "I felt I could catch Il Est Francais. I thought it was on, going to the second last.
"Stamina was a question mark, that's why I rode him like I did.
"
Many among the 14,000 festive crowd were sporting Christmas jumpers.
But the gaudy woollen garments were outshone by the more subdued coats of the real equine jumpers on show out on the track - not least Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle.
- 'He's a genius' -
He secured his third consecutive victory in the Grade One race in style, shrugging off the challenge of the much vaunted challenge of the Willie Mullins-trained Irish mare Lossiemouth.
"He felt fantastic, still a bit of ring rustiness, all the credit to the guv'nor (trainer Nicky Henderson), he's a genius," remarked jockey Nico de Boinville.
Constitution Hill's majestic return after a one-year absence signalled the 2023 Champion Hurdle winner's form for the 2025 crown at the Cheltenham festival in March.
"I'm a bit shaky but thrilled to bits, couldn't be happier," smiled owner Michael Buckley.
"He's a master trainer, anyone who has got a brain can work that out," Buckley said of Henderson.
Earlier, veteran former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp, an avid racing fan, celebrated watching his The Jukebox Man strike the right note in the Grade One Novices' Chase.
"There were days at Old Trafford when I'd watch a bit of racing before kick-off with Sir Alex (Ferguson, Manchester United's celebrated former boss)," former Tottenham coach Redknapp told ITV Racing.
The 77-year-old fittingly received the winning trophy from another former soccer luminary, ex Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit.
Recent Stories
17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be observed on Dec 27
PM calls for global action to combat epidemics
Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ meat, expired beverages
France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal
Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza
Man City pay penalty for Haaland miss in Everton draw
President pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 Khawarij
CM Bugti for providing exceptional quota to minorities in BBSP
Military courts constitutional necessity for addressing grave offenses like May ..
CM Bugti orders to finalize Local Government Regulations within month, appoint m ..
CJP holds meeting with representatives of Bars from across the country
More Stories From Sports
-
Man City pay penalty for Haaland miss in Everton draw5 minutes ago
-
Kamran Ghulam scores maiden Test half-century as 13 wickets fell on opening day2 minutes ago
-
Banbridge foils French to land King George VI Chase for Ireland2 minutes ago
-
Wapda win men’s, Army women’s finals at Combaxx-Roshan Khan national team championship 20242 minutes ago
-
India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump during fourth Test3 hours ago
-
Arrangements discussed as Multan to host two Pak-West Indies tests matches4 hours ago
-
Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs7 hours ago
-
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in Boxing Day Test today9 hours ago
-
Army, Wapda set for showdown in Combaxx-Roshan Khan national team championship finals21 hours ago
-
Winter coaching camp continued in NawabShah1 day ago
-
Allied Bank Stallions clinch Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup with convincing win1 day ago
-
PSB revamps Cash Award Policy to reward exceptional athletes1 day ago