Bangladesh 115-6 Vs Pakistan In First Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 12:11 PM

Bangladesh were 115-6 in their second innings after losing two wickets before lunch on the fourth day of their first Test against Pakistan on Monday

Bangladesh were 115-6 in their second innings after losing two wickets before lunch on the fourth day of their first Test against Pakistan on Monday.

The hosts, who had a 44-run lead in the first innings and resumed on 39-4, were 159 ahead at the break in Chittagong, with first-innings century maker Liton Das at the crease on 32.

