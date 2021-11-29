Bangladesh 115-6 vs Pakistan in first Test

Bangladesh were 115-6 in their second innings after losing two wickets before lunch on the fourth day of their first Test against Pakistan on Monday

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Bangladesh were 115-6 in their second innings after losing two wickets before lunch on the fourth day of their first Test against Pakistan on Monday.

The hosts, who had a 44-run lead in the first innings and resumed on 39-4, were 159 ahead at the break in Chittagong, with first-innings century maker Liton Das at the crease on 32.