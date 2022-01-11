UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh 152-5 As New Zealand Close On Series-levelling Win

January 11, 2022

Christchurch, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :New Zealand were closing in on a big win over Bangladesh on day three of the second Test on Tuesday with the tourists reduced to 152 for five at tea in a gritty second innings, still 243 runs in arrears.

It has been an improved batting performance from Bangladesh after being rolled for 126 in their first innings and forced to follow on 385 runs behind.

New Zealand need to win to square the two-match series and each time the Bangladesh batsmen have looked set the bowlers have found a way to snare a wicket, with Neil Wagner leading the way.

Wagner, with his barrage of bouncers, had 3-58 while Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee had a wicket each.

Jamieson, who struggled with his line in the first Test -- won by Bangladesh by eight wickets -- has been much sharper in Christchurch but without reaping big rewards.

Twice edges from Mominul Haque flew just over the outstretched hands of a leaping slips cordon and an edge of Mohammad Naim landed just in front of Will Young at forward short leg.

The first Bangladesh wicket fell for 27 -- they were five down for the same score in the first innings -- when Shadman islam feathered a leg-side delivery from Jamieson and was well caught by a diving Tom Blundell for 21.

Naim and Najmul Hossain Shanto added 44 for the second wicket when Shanto, frustrated by a series of short Wagner deliveries, could not resist the temptation to hook and was caught by Trent Boult on the boundary.

Naim's 98-ball stay ended when he was caught by skipper Tom Latham at second slip off the bowling of Tim Southee and Mominul followed, caught by Ross Taylor at first slip off Wagner.

Wagner then removed Yasir Ali for two to have Bangladesh at 128 for five.

Liton Das was not out 23 at tea with Nurul Hasan on six.

