UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh 242-5 At Stumps In First West Indies Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:23 PM

Bangladesh 242-5 at stumps in first West Indies Test

Bangladesh reached 242-5 in their first innings at stumps on the first day of the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong

Chittagong (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Bangladesh reached 242-5 in their first innings at stumps on the first day of the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

Opener Shadman islam top-scored with 59 runs while Shakib Al Hasan added an unbeaten 39 after Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican claimed 3-58 for the West Indies.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Chittagong Mominul Haque Shakib Al Hasan Jomel Warrican

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler restructures Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’all ..

25 minutes ago

PTI announces candidates for Senate elections

37 minutes ago

Youth hit to death in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Protest rallies against Indian atrocities to be ta ..

2 minutes ago

PARC establishes technology display center at Rawa ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Shared With Borrell Footage Showing Western ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.