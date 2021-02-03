Bangladesh 242-5 At Stumps In First West Indies Test
Wed 03rd February 2021
Chittagong (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Bangladesh reached 242-5 in their first innings at stumps on the first day of the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.
Opener Shadman islam top-scored with 59 runs while Shakib Al Hasan added an unbeaten 39 after Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first.
Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican claimed 3-58 for the West Indies.