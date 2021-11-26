UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh 253-4 At Stumps Against Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 04:45 PM

Bangladesh ended the first day of the first Test against Pakistan on 253-4 after recovering from a top-order collapse

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Bangladesh ended the first day of the first Test against Pakistan on 253-4 after recovering from a top-order collapse.

Liton Das was on 113 not out at the close in Chittagong and Mushfiqur Rahim on 82. Earlier the hosts were reeling on 49-4.

