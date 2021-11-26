Bangladesh 253-4 at stumps against Pakistan

Bangladesh ended the first day of the first Test against Pakistan on 253-4 after recovering from a top-order collapse

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Bangladesh ended the first day of the first Test against Pakistan on 253-4 after recovering from a top-order collapse.

Liton Das was on 113 not out at the close in Chittagong and Mushfiqur Rahim on 82. Earlier the hosts were reeling on 49-4.