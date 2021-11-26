Bangladesh 253-4 At Stumps Against Pakistan
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 04:45 PM
Bangladesh ended the first day of the first Test against Pakistan on 253-4 after recovering from a top-order collapse
Liton Das was on 113 not out at the close in Chittagong and Mushfiqur Rahim on 82. Earlier the hosts were reeling on 49-4.