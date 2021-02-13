UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh 296 All Out In Second West Indies Test

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Bangladesh 296 all out in second West Indies Test

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Bangladesh were all out for 296 runs in their first innings of the second Test against the West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Rahkeem Cornwall completed his maiden five-wicket haul to finish with 5-74 as the West Indies bowled out Bangladesh an hour into the final session of the third day to take a 113-run lead in the first innings.

Liton Das made highest 71 runs for Bangladesh while Mehidy Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim added 57 and 54 runs respectively.

The West Indies won the first Test of the two-match series by three wickets.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Dhaka Cornwall Lead Mushfiqur Rahim All

Recent Stories

‘Yea Hamari Pawri Ho rahi hey’ girl storms int ..

1 hour ago

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

1 hour ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

1 hour ago

CCP imposes fine Rs 150m on Reckitt Benckiser for ..

1 hour ago

TECNO brightens the day for Lahore with its fun-fi ..

1 hour ago

Auqaf deptt retrieves precious land after six deca ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.