Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Mohammed Siraj dismissed Najmul Hossain on the first ball of the Bangladesh innings as the hosts made the worst possible start in reply to India's 404 in the first Test on Thursday.

Bangladesh were teetering on 37-2 at tea on day two in Chittagong after Siraj sent back Najmul and fellow paceman Umesh Yadav bowled Yasir Ali for four.

Liton Das was batting on 24 at the break, with five fours including three off consecutive balls from Umesh, alongside debutant Zakir Hasan on nine.

Earlier, Mehidy Hasan and Taijul islam grabbed four wickets each for the home side as they bowled India out in the second session of the second day.

Off-spinner Mehidy claimed the final wicket of Siraj to finish with 4-112 after left-arm spinner Taijul took 4-133.

India added 126 runs to their overnight 278-6.

Ravichandran Ashwin defied Bangladesh's attack to hit 58, the third half-century in the India innings after Cheteshwar Pujara's 90 and Shreyas Iyer's 86.

Ashwin received invaluable support from Kuldeep Yadav, who made 40 as the duo added 92 runs for the eighth wicket.

Iyer resumed on 82 but missed out on a hundred as Ebadot Hossain bowled him in the eighth over of the morning.

Ebadot could have dismissed Iyer in his previous over had Liton not dropped the catch at fine leg.

Iyer, who was dropped on 67 and miraculously survived being bowled by Ebadot on 77 when the bails failed to dislodge on the opening day, hit 10 fours in his 192-ball innings.

Ashwin joined Iyer in the morning after a wicket fell on the final ball of the opening day, and batted with grit to deny Bangladesh further momentum until the second session.