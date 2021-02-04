UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh 430 All Out In First Innings Against West Indies

Thu 04th February 2021

Bangladesh were all out for 430 runs in their first innings on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies in Chittagong on Thursday

Chittagong (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Bangladesh were all out for 430 runs in their first innings on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies in Chittagong on Thursday.

Mehidy Hasan was the last man dismissed after scoring his maiden Test hundred -- 103 off 168 balls. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan added 68 runs.

Jomel Warrican finished with 4-133 for the West Indies.

