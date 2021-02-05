Bangladesh 47-3, lead by 218 v West Indies in first Test

Bangladesh were 47-3 in their second innings at stumps Friday on the third day of the first Test against West Indies in Chittagong

Chittagong (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Bangladesh were 47-3 in their second innings at stumps Friday on the third day of the first Test against West Indies in Chittagong.

The hosts now lead West Indies by 218 runs after bowling out the visitors for 259 runs in their first innings.

Bangladesh made 430 in their first innings.

Skipper Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim were not out on 31 and 10 respectively when play ended.