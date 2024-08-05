Bangladesh A arrival delayed by 48 hours

The arrival of Bangladesh A Men's cricket team has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances by 48 hours from the scheduled August 7 landing at the Islamabad airport

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The arrival of Bangladesh A Men's cricket team has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances by 48 hours from the scheduled August 7 landing at the Islamabad airport.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release said the BCB has confirmed to the PCB their men's "A" cricket team's departure for Islamabad has been delayed by 48 hours due to unforeseen circumstances.

"The BCB and PCB have been in regular contact for the past two days and will continue to work together on the revised tour itinerary with further details to follow in due course," the PCB added.

The Bangladesh "A" cricket team was due to arrive in Islamabad in the wee hours of Wednesday for two four-day and three 50-over matches from 10-27 August.