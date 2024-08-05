Bangladesh A Arrival Delayed By 48 Hours
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 05, 2024 | 11:56 PM
The arrival of Bangladesh A Men's cricket team has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances by 48 hours from the scheduled August 7 landing at the Islamabad airport
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The arrival of Bangladesh A Men's cricket team has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances by 48 hours from the scheduled August 7 landing at the Islamabad airport.
A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release said the BCB has confirmed to the PCB their men's "A" cricket team's departure for Islamabad has been delayed by 48 hours due to unforeseen circumstances.
"The BCB and PCB have been in regular contact for the past two days and will continue to work together on the revised tour itinerary with further details to follow in due course," the PCB added.
The Bangladesh "A" cricket team was due to arrive in Islamabad in the wee hours of Wednesday for two four-day and three 50-over matches from 10-27 August.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh2 hours ago
-
American Gabby Thomas wins Olympic 200m gold12 hours ago
-
Serbia pip Australia in thriller to make Olympic basketball semis12 hours ago
-
American Gabby Thomas wins Olympic 200m gold12 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Canada results12 hours ago
-
Netherlands smash world record to win men's team sprint gold12 hours ago
-
Fast-finishing Hocker upsets favourites to win Olympic 1500m12 hours ago
-
Canada's Camryn Rogers wins women's Olympic hammer throw gold12 hours ago
-
Wrestler Mijain Lopez puts Lewis, Phelps in shade with fifth successive Olympic gold12 hours ago
-
USA edge Germany in extra time to reach Olympic women's football final12 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results12 hours ago
-
Faisalabad and TTS win Azadi Cup Hockey League19 hours ago