UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh A Beat Pakistan A By Six Runs

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Bangladesh A beat Pakistan A by six runs

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Bangladesh A beat Pakistan A by six runs in the second semi-final of the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Bangladesh A will take on India A in the final of the tournament scheduled tomorrow at the same venue, said the information made here by the Pakistan cricket board.

Wet outfield caused a delayed start as the match was reduced to nine overs per side. Batting first, Bangladesh A managed to score 59 for seven in nine overs. Nahida Akter top-scored for her side with a 16-ball 21, which included three fours and one six.

For Pakistan, captain Fatima Sana was the pick of the bowlers with three for 10 runs from two overs.

Left-arm spinner Anoosha Nasir bagged two wickets for six runs.

In turn, chasing a 60-run target, Pakistan fell short of Bangladesh's total by six runs as they scrambled to 53 for four. Opening batter Eyman Fatima top-scored for her side with 18 off 15 deliveries, smashing two fours and a six.

Bangladesh's Rabeya Khan took two wickets for 13 runs from two overs.

Scores in brief: Bangladesh A beat Pakistan A by six runs Bangladesh A 59-7, nine overs (Nahida Akter 21; Fatima Sana 3-10, Anoosha Nasir 2-6)Pakistan A 53-4, nine overs (Eyman Fatima 18; Rabeya Khan 2-13)Player of the match – Nahida Akter

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Bangladesh Road Hong Kong Nasir Same Women From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for ..

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for 12th year in a row

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskfor ..

Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskforces within 30 government entit ..

1 hour ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Sha ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Shah video leak case

2 hours ago
 PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between P ..

PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between Pakistan, China as â€œgreat ste ..

2 hours ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from Jun ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from June 27 to 30: SCA

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.