ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) their men's "A" cricket team's departure for Islamabad has been delayed by 48 hours due to unforeseen circumstances.

The BCB and PCB have been in regular contact for the past two days and will continue to work together on the revised tour itinerary with further details to follow in due course, the PCB said in a statement on late Monday.

The Bangladesh "A" cricket team was due to arrive in Islamabad in the wee hours of Wednesday for two four-day and three 50-over matches from August 10-27.