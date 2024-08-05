Bangladesh A Team's Departure To Islamabad Delayed
Muhammad Rameez Published August 05, 2024 | 10:15 PM
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) their men's "A" cricket team's departure for Islamabad has been delayed by 48 hours due to unforeseen circumstances
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) their men's "A" cricket team's departure for Islamabad has been delayed by 48 hours due to unforeseen circumstances.
The BCB and PCB have been in regular contact for the past two days and will continue to work together on the revised tour itinerary with further details to follow in due course, the PCB said in a statement on late Monday.
The Bangladesh "A" cricket team was due to arrive in Islamabad in the wee hours of Wednesday for two four-day and three 50-over matches from August 10-27.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh4 hours ago
-
American Gabby Thomas wins Olympic 200m gold13 hours ago
-
Serbia pip Australia in thriller to make Olympic basketball semis13 hours ago
-
American Gabby Thomas wins Olympic 200m gold13 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Canada results14 hours ago
-
Netherlands smash world record to win men's team sprint gold14 hours ago
-
Fast-finishing Hocker upsets favourites to win Olympic 1500m14 hours ago
-
Canada's Camryn Rogers wins women's Olympic hammer throw gold14 hours ago
-
Wrestler Mijain Lopez puts Lewis, Phelps in shade with fifth successive Olympic gold14 hours ago
-
USA edge Germany in extra time to reach Olympic women's football final14 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results14 hours ago
-
Faisalabad and TTS win Azadi Cup Hockey League21 hours ago