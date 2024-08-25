Bangladesh achieve milestone with maiden Test win over Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Bangladesh made history on Sunday when they outplayed Pakistan in the first Test at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi by 10 wickets, marking their maiden victory out of 14 matches played against the Green-shirts.

This was also Bangladesh’s 20th overall win in 143 Tests. Meanwhile, Pakistan, trailing by 117 runs on the first innings and starting the final day’s proceeding requiring another 94 runs to remove the deficit, slipped to 108 for six at lunch before their innings folded at 146, 93 minutes into the second session.

Bangladesh achieved the 30-run target without any loss to bury the ghost of their one-wicket loss at the Multan cricket Stadium 21 years ago when Inzamam-ul-Haq scored a magnificent 138 not out to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. That was the only time when Bangladesh ever came close to winning a Test against Pakistan. Pakistan’s 12 Test wins over Bangladesh include six by an innings, four by seven wickets or more and one by 328 runs.

Pakistan had declared their first innings at 448 for six. This total marked their second-highest first innings total in a losing cause, where they had declared their innings. Their highest remains 574 for eight declared against Australia in Melbourne in 1972 before the home side won by 92 runs.

Bangladesh had replied to Pakistan’s 448 for six declared with 565 to secure 117 runs first innings lead. Mushfiqur Rahim with a gallant 191, which later earned him the player of the match, and half-centuries by Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das and Mominul Haque were the cornerstones of the tourists’ mammoth total.

Sunday’s 10-wicket defeat also extended Pakistan’s win drought at home grounds to nine Tests. Their last victory was against South Africa here in Rawalpindi in February 2021, before they drew two Tests and lost one to Australia, lost all three Tests against England and drew both Tests against New Zealand.

The architects of Bangladesh’s victory were the spin duo of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan, who shared seven wickets between them, while the pace trio of Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana picked up one wicket apiece.

Mehidy finished with impressive figures of 11.5-2-21-4, while Shakib returned figures of 17-3-44-3.

Mehidy accounted for Mohammad Rizwan (51), Salman Ali Agha (0), Shaheen Shah Afridi (2) and Mohammad Ali (0), while Shakib picked up with the scalps of Abdullah Shafique (37), Saud Shakeel (0) and Naseem Shah (3).

However, it was the Bangladesh fast bowlers who put Pakistan on the back foot before the spinners mesmerised the home team batters.

After Shoriful islam had dismissed Saim Ayub (1) last evening, Hasan Mahmud provided an early breakthrough by finding the outside edge of the bat of Shan Masood (14), which was confirmed by technology. Babar Azam walked out at the score of 28 for two and was dropped at the wicket on the very first ball before he played Nahid Rana onto his stumps after scoring a 50-ball 22 with three fours.

Babar’s dismissal at the score of 66 opened all floodgates as Pakistan batters fell like nine-pins, slipping to 118 for eight shortly after lunch. Saud Shakeel was stumped while trying to play a walking shot, Abdullah Shafique was caught at a backward-point while attempting to hit the ball out of the park, Salman Ali Agha picked up a golden duck when he was caught in the first slip, Shaheen Shah Afridi was pinned in front of the wickets and Naseem Shah’s extravagant drive ended in a simple catch at mid-wicket.

Mohammad Rizwan followed up his 171 not out with 51, but when the team wanted him to take the match as deep as practically possible, he missed the line of a straight delivery to inside edge one onto his stumps. His 80-ball innings included six fours. The innings was wrapped up when Mohammad Ali was trapped by Mehidy in front of the wickets.

While this was Bangladesh’s only second victory outside Bangladesh in the ICC World Test Championship (first was against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui), the 10-wicket defeat has severely dented Pakistan’s hopes of featuring in the ICC World Test Championship final in July 2025 although they still have eight Tests (six at home) in hand.

The second Test against Bangladesh will commence on 30 August, followed by three Tests against England in October.

Pakistan will travel to South Africa for two Boxing Day and New Year Tests and will then host West Indies for two Tests in January.

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim was declared Player of the Match. The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh would be played from August 30 to September 3 here at the same venue.

Scores in brief (day 5 of 5): Pakistan 448-6d (Mohammad Rizwan 171 not out, Saud Shakeel 141, Saim Ayub 56, Shaheen Shah Afridi 29 not out; Hasan Mahmud 2-70, Shoriful Islam 2-77) and 146 all-out (Mohammad Rizwan 51, Abdullah Shafique 37, Babar Azam 22; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4-21, Shakib Al Hasan 3-44).

Bangladesh 565 all-out, 167.3 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 191, Shadman Islam 93, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 77, Litton Das 56, Mominul Haque 50; Naseem Shah 3-93, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-88, Mohammad Ali 2-88, Khurram Shahzad 2-90) and 30-0.

APP/vad-msr