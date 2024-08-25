Bangladesh achieve milestone with maiden Test win over Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Bangladesh made history on Sunday when they outplayed Pakistan in the first Test at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi by 10 wickets, marking their maiden victory out of 14 matches played against the Green-shirts.

This was also Bangladesh’s 20th overall win in 143 Tests. Meanwhile, Pakistan, trailing by 117 runs on the first innings and starting the final day’s proceeding requiring another 94 runs to remove the deficit, slipped to 108 for six at lunch before their innings folded at 146, 93 minutes into the second session.

Bangladesh achieved the 30-run target without any loss to bury the ghost of their one-wicket loss at the Multan Cricket Stadium 21 years ago when Inzamam-ul-Haq scored a magnificent 138 not out to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. That was the only time when Bangladesh ever came close to winning a Test against Pakistan. Pakistan’s 12 Test wins over Bangladesh include six by an innings, four by seven wickets or more and one by 328 runs.

Pakistan had declared their first innings at 448 for six. This total marked their second-highest first innings total in a losing cause, where they had declared their innings. Their highest remains 574 for eight declared against Australia in Melbourne in 1972 before the home side won by 92 runs.

Bangladesh had replied Pakistan’s 448 for six declared with 565 to secure 117 runs first innings lead. Mushfiqur Rahim with a gallant 191, which later earned him the player of the match, and half-centuries by Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan

Miraz, Litton Das and Mominul Haque were the cornerstones of the tourists’ mammoth total. Sunday’s 10-wicket defeat also extended Pakistan’s win drought at home grounds to nine Tests. Their last victory was against South Africa here in Rawalpindi in February 2021, before they drew two Tests and lost one to Australia, lost all three Tests against England and drew both the Tests against New Zealand.

The architects of Bangladesh’s victory were the spin duo of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan, who shared seven wickets between them, while the pace trio of Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana picked up one wicket apiece.

Mehidy finished with impressive figures of 11.5-2-21-4, while Shakib returned figures of 17-3-44-3. Mehidy accounted for Mohammad Rizwan (51), Salman Ali Agha (0), Shaheen Shah Afridi (2) and Mohammad Ali (0), while Shakib picked up with the scalps of Abdullah Shafique (37), Saud Shakeel (0) and Naseem Shah (3).

However, it was the Bangladesh fast bowlers who put Pakistan on the back foot before the spinners mesmerised the home team batters. After Shoriful islam had dismissed Saim Ayub (1) last evening, Hasan Mahmud provided an early breakthrough by finding the outside edge of the bat of Shan Masood (14), which was confirmed by technology.

Babar Azam walked out at the score of 28 for two and was dropped at the wicket on the very first ball before he played Nahid Rana onto his stumps after scoring a 50-ball 22 with three fours. Babar’s dismissal at the score of 66 opened all floodgates as Pakistan batters fell like nine-pins, slipping to 118 for eight shortly after lunch.

Saud Shakeel was stumped while trying to playing a walking shot, Abdullah Shafique was caught at backward-point while attempting to hit the ball out of the park, Salman Ali Agha picked up a golden duck when he was caught in the first slip, Shaheen Shah Afridi was pinned in front of the wickets and Naseem Shah’s extravagant drive ended in a simple catch at mid-wicket.

Mohammad Rizwan followed up his 171 not out with 51, but when the team wanted him to take the match as deep as practically possible, he missed the line of a straight delivery to inside edge one onto his stumps. His 80-ball innings included six fours.

The innings was wrapped up when Mohammad Ali was trapped by Mehidy in front of the wickets. While this was Bangladesh’s only second victory outside Bangladesh in the ICC World Test Championship (first was against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui), the 10-wicket defeat has severely dented Pakistan’s hopes of featuring in the ICC World Test Championship final in July 2025 although they still have eight Tests (six at home) in hand.

The second Test against Bangladesh will commence on 30 August, followed by three Tests against England in October. Pakistan will travel to South Africa for two Boxing Day and New Year Tests and will then host West Indies for two Tests in January. Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim was declared Player of the Match. The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh would be played from August 30 to September 3 here at the same venue.

Speaking after the game in a press conference, Pakistan Test Skipper Shan Masood said the pitch had enough for seamers in four days, but Bangladesh batters were very disciplined in their batting.

In the end we gave them a few chances as well when Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mushfiqur Rahim were playing. We got Mushfiqur Rahim and Shadman Islam out but it was over turned, he said.

As a bowling unit where we lost the game was the second new ball as we were 200 runs ahead in the game and there were 5 wickets down and Litton Das and Mushfiqur were playing that were we could have imposed ourselves in the game. It’s been a couple of mistakes.

Masood said the fast bowlers were played by looking at the conditions and extreme weather. Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi hadn’t played Test cricket for a while and the Pakistan team hasn’t also played for ten months.

He said if we had taken one session without losing wickets then we would have been in a good position. About second Test he said we will look at the conditions and then will decide the Playing XI.

Masood said as a team in the first four days we were very pro-active and declared the first innings quite early.

I apologize to the fans that we couldn’t give them the result they wanted. We accept our mistakes as a team. All players gave their 100 per cent in the game but mistakes happened. We will try to give good results in the next game, he said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said Pakistan’s strength is pace bowling while we did good with seamers along with spinners.

Their bowlers did well so did ours but our batters batted well especially openers, he said.

Wining is an amazing feeling. When we came here in the morning we had a mindset that we can win this match. We believed that if we bowled on the right areas we can beat Pakistan, he said.

About the second Test, he said the next match is very important and we have to prepare ourselves on how we have to play session by session, he said.

I don’t want to give credit to any individual performance. But credit goes to all the batters on how they handled the new ball, he said.

A difficult situation was going in Bangladesh, but this win gave them a bit of smile on their face. I’m really happy that the crowd came to support us and I’m very thankful to them, he said.

Scores in brief (day 5 of 5): Pakistan 448-6d (Mohammad Rizwan 171 not out, Saud Shakeel 141, Saim Ayub 56, Shaheen Shah Afridi 29 not out; Hasan Mahmud 2-70, Shoriful Islam 2-77) and 146 all-out (Mohammad Rizwan 51, Abdullah Shafique 37, Babar Azam 22; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4-21, Shakib Al Hasan 3-44). Bangladesh 565 all-out, 167.3 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 191, Shadman Islam 93, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 77, Litton Das 56, Mominul Haque 50; Naseem Shah 3-93, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-88, Mohammad Ali 2-88, Khurram Shahzad 2-90) and 30-0.

