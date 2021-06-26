UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Add Mahmudullah To Squad For Zimbabwe Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 46 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Bangladesh add Mahmudullah to squad for Zimbabwe Test

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Bangladesh on Saturday included batsman Mahmudullah Riyad in their Test squad for next month's one-off series against Zimbabwe.

The national Twenty20 skipper makes a return to the Test team after 16 months, having played his last Test in February 2020 against Pakistan.

The only Test of the series against Zimbabwe will begin on July 7 at the Harare sports Club.

Mahmudullah has been included as a back-up to Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, who have some injury concerns, said Bangladesh Cricket board cricket operations chief Akram Khan.

Bangladesh will also play a three-match one-day international series and as many T20 internationals in Zimbabwe.

The three ODIs are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Mahmudullah, who is also a member of the ODI squad, will lead the team in the three-match T20 series.

The Bangladesh team will leave home on June 29 for their first series in Zimbabwe in more than eight years.

