Bangladesh All Out At 330 On Day Two Of The First Test Match

Sat 27th November 2021

The Home side which remained dominant on the first day but hardly made 77 runs on the day two and lost six wickets one as no batsman could face the Pakistani bowlers in Chattongram.

Dhaka: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2021) Pakistan wrapped up Bangladesh for 330 on day two of the first Test match in Chattogram.

Bangladesh could score 77 runs and lost six wickets as they started the proceeding on 253/4.

The home side lost centurion Liton Das (114) early to Hasan in the day while Yasir Ali (4) was cleaned up cheaply by Hasan too.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf got the better of Mushfiqur Rahim, who fell in the nervous nineties. He scored 91 off 225 balls.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz added vital runs to the total with the tailenders.

He remained not out on 38 off 68 as Hasan struck two in two to end Bangladesh's first innings on 330.

The performance of Pakistan was not good on the first day as Bangladesh remained dominant. The pair of Liton and Mushfiqur added a terrific 204-run stand to put Bangladesh in front.

Hasan Ali was the star of the morning as picked four wickets and finished with figure of 5/51. Hasan took his sixth fifer of Test cricket while Shaheen Shah and Faheem Ashraf bagged two wickets each.

