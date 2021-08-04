Bangladesh, Australia players move up in T20I rankings

After some decent performances in the opening contest in Dhaka, the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Naim have surged up in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20I rankings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :After some decent performances in the opening contest in Dhaka, the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Naim have surged up in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20I rankings.

According to rankings updates issued by the ICC on Wednesday, Mitchell Marsh has been in blistering form in the shortest format and continued in the same vein in the opening match of the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The all-rounder top-scored for the visitors with 45 as they suffered a 23-run loss in Dhaka. Marsh advanced 13 places in the rankings to the joint-25th position. Bangladesh's Mohammad Naim also scored a 29-ball 30, gaining seven spots in the rankings.

Shakib Al Hasan's all-round show in the first contest helped him move up the list. Shakib returned with figures of 1/24 with the ball, to gain three spots to reach the 18th position.

He also scored a crucial knock of 36, which saw him gaining six places to 56th in the batting rankings. Shakib has also retained his second place in the list of all-rounders rankings.

In other big moves, West Indies' Nicholas Pooran moved up 15 places to the 48th position after his unbeaten 62 in the second T20I against Pakistan. Jason Holder and Hasan Ali also came up with good performances in the same match with figures of 4/26 and 1/32 respectively. Holder has thus moved up 17 places to the 53rd spot in the rankings while Ali has gained six spots to move up to number 60.

With four matches still remaining in the series between Bangladesh and Australia, players from both sides will look to make further gains in the rankings with some decent performances.