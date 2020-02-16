UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Axe Mahmudullah For Zimbabwe Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 43 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 02:40 PM

Bangladesh axe Mahmudullah for Zimbabwe Test

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Bangladesh have dropped batsman Mahmudullah and recalled pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe starting next Saturday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim also returns to the side for the Dhaka match after opting out of the Test against Pakistan earlier this month over safety concerns.

The 16-member squad named Sunday has four changes from the team that lost to Pakistan by an innings and 44 runs in Rawalpindi.

Spinner Mehidy Hasan and pacer Taskin Ahmed are back after recovering from injury while batsman Soumya Sarkar, pacers Rubel Hossain and Al-Amin Hossain were dropped.

Batsman Yasir Ali Chowdhury and fast bowler Hasan Mahmud are the two uncapped players in the squad.

"I believe we have selected the best possible Test squad under present circumstances. There is a very nice blend of experience and potential," chairman of the selection panel, Minhajul Abedin, said in a BCB statement.

"It is unfortunate that some players had to miss out but our priority has been to ensure balance and continuity. We felt that Mahmudullah needed a break from the red ball." Mahmudullah has scored only one half-century since making 146 runs against New Zealand in March last year.

Bangladesh are currently on a bad run of form in Tests, losing their last six matches -- three of them by an innings margin.

The hosts will also play three one-day internationals and two Twenty20s in the upcoming series in March.

Squad: Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul islam, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir ali

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Dhaka Nice Rawalpindi Zimbabwe Al-Amin Hossain Mahmudullah Mohammad Mithun Mominul Haque Mushfiqur Rahim Rubel Hossain Soumya Sarkar Taijul Islam Tamim Iqbal Taskin Ahmed Mustafizur Rahman March Sunday National University From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ghadan 21 transforming Abu Dhabi&#039;s economy, c ..

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on I ..

41 minutes ago

Bowardi to highlight defence cooperation at Global ..

56 minutes ago

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE’s Pink Caravan promotes breast ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.