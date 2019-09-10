Bangladesh axe Mehidy, Rubel in Twenty20 squad shake-up

Dhaka, Sept 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Bangladesh dropped off-spinner Mehidy Hasan and pace bowler Rubel Hossain in a new-look Twenty20 squad named Tuesday for the first two matches of the tri-nations series against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

All-rounder Ariful Haque, pace bowler Abu Hider, spinner Nazmul islam and batsman Mohammad Mithun were also left out from Bangladesh's last Twenty20 squad that played the West Indies in December 2018.

Opening batter Tamim Iqbal was not included after asking for a break from international cricket.

"We want to see some players for the next Twenty20 World Cup. This is why we changed the squad," said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.