UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Axe Mehidy, Rubel In Twenty20 Squad Shake-up

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 10:30 AM

Bangladesh axe Mehidy, Rubel in Twenty20 squad shake-up

Dhaka, Sept 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Bangladesh dropped off-spinner Mehidy Hasan and pace bowler Rubel Hossain in a new-look Twenty20 squad named Tuesday for the first two matches of the tri-nations series against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

All-rounder Ariful Haque, pace bowler Abu Hider, spinner Nazmul islam and batsman Mohammad Mithun were also left out from Bangladesh's last Twenty20 squad that played the West Indies in December 2018.

Opening batter Tamim Iqbal was not included after asking for a break from international cricket.

"We want to see some players for the next Twenty20 World Cup. This is why we changed the squad," said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

Related Topics

Cricket Afghanistan World Bangladesh Zimbabwe Mohammad Mithun Rubel Hossain Tamim Iqbal Abu Hider December 2018 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 10, 2019 in Pakistan

17 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Khabib Nurmagomedov, co ..

11 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed opens 24th World Energy Congress i ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of S ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.