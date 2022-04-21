Bangladesh Baseball Team confirm participation in South Asian Games in Pakistan

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 21, 2022 | 03:15 PM

By Sohail Ali Bangladesh Baseball Federation has confirmed that its national team team will feature in the South Asian Games to be held in 2023 in Pakistan

In a letter addressed to the Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Federation Baseball, the Secretary General of the Bangladesh Baseball Federation Amin ul islam confirmed the participation of the Bangladesh Baseball Team and congratulated POA & PFB on hosting the mega baseball sport event.

President of Pakistan Federation Baseball Syed Fakhar Ali Shah said on Thursday that teams of India, Sri Lanka and Nepal have already confirmed their participation in the competition.

He said, "Pakistan baseball teams (men and women) are number one in South Asia and Inshallah we will win both gold medals of the Games for Pakistan".

He further said that the representatives of Pakistan Federation Baseball in Islamabad met the Director General of Pakistan sports board Col (R) Asif Zaman in connection with holding of Pakistan teams training camp.

" DG, SBP said that the training camp of Pakistan baseball team for Asian Games and South Asian Games will be held at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad very soon".

