Bangladesh Baseball Team Confirms Participation In South Asian Games In Pakistan

Published April 23, 2022

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The Bangladesh Baseball Federation has confirmed that its national team would feature in the South Asian Games, to be held in 2023 in Pakistan.

In a letter addressed to the Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Federation Baseball, Secretary General of the Bangladesh Baseball Federation Amin-ul-Islam Liton confirmed the participation of the Bangladesh baseball team and congratulated the POA & PFB on hosting the mega baseball sports event.

Pakistan Federation Baseball President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah said here on Saturday that India, Sri Lanka and Nepal had already confirmed their participation in the competition.

He said: "Pakistan baseball teams (men and women) are number one in South Asia and Insha'Allah we will win both gold medals of the Games for Pakistan."He said that the representatives of Pakistan Federation Baseball in Islamabad have met the Director General of Pakistan Sports board Col (retd) Asif Zaman in connection with holding of Pakistan teams' training camp.

"DG SBP said that the training camp of Pakistan baseball team for Asian Games and South Asian Games will be held at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad very soon".

