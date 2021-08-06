UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Bat First As Australia Fight To Stay In T20 Series

Fri 06th August 2021

Bangladesh bat first as Australia fight to stay in T20 series

Australia made three changes to the side to play Bangladesh in a crucial third Twenty20 international Friday as they fought to stay in the five-match series

Australia made three changes to the side to play Bangladesh in a crucial third Twenty20 international Friday as they fought to stay in the five-match series.

After a rain delay of more than 90 minutes, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and chose to bat first with an unchanged side.

Bangladesh, who won the first two matches -- the opener by 23 runs and the second match by five wickets -- have never beaten Australia in any cricket format.

"It is a big opportunity for us so we would like to crack it tonight," said Mahmudullah.

Australian captain Matthew Wade brought in Ben McDermott for Josh Philippe, while Nathan Ellis made his debut as Australia rested fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Andrew Tye.

Veteran allrounder Dan Christian was also brought into the side.

TeamsBangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful islam, Nasum AhmedAustralia: Ben McDermott, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade (capt/wk), Ashton Agar, Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

