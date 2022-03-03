UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Beat Afghanistan By 61 Runs In First T20I

Muhammad Rameez Published March 03, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 61 runs in first T20I

Dhaka, March 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 61 runs in the first Twenty20 international of a two-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.

Liton Das hit 60 off 44 balls to guide Bangladesh to 155-8 before left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed picked 4-10, helping the home side bowl out Afghanistan for 94 runs in 17.4 overs.

The second match of the series will be held on the same ground on Saturday.

